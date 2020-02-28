Victory neighborhood is a diverse and inclusive neighborhood building community through inclusion, fairness and wellness, achieved through communication, outreach and engagement.

Resources:

Tenant Resource Center will be at the Minneapolis Urban League 2100 Plymouth Avenue North through February 27, 2020. Services include assistance with tenant-landlord issues along with eviction prevention, legal help, mediation, emergency assistance and homeless prevention. Please contact them directly for more information at 612-302-3100.

Legal Aid offers many services including housing support in areas of evictions, discrimination, foreclosures, Section 8 housing and more. Please contact them directly for more information at 612-334-5970.

LawhelpMN.org is a resource that serves low-income resident in the service area of housing, family, disabilities, seniors and more.

Conflict Resolution Center provides neighbor to neighbor, tenant-landlord, business customer mediation services and more. For more information please contact them directly at 612-822-9883.

Victory Neighborhood Association Opportunities

Are you in need of down payment or closing costs assistance for your new home? Victory Neighborhood Association has made available funds to assist qualifying renters in covering closing or down payment costs. Qualifying households could receive $2,500 of assistance to purchase a home here in Victory. To learn more please call the ViNA office at 612-529-9558 or email programs@victoryneighborhood.org.

Upcoming Events

Please join us for our March neighborhood gathering at 7 p.m. at Robbins Urban Wellness Retreat. We meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Victory Neighborhood Association is here to serve our community. Please reach out to our office to let us know how we can be of better service to you 612-529-9558 or at info@victoryneighborhood.org.