Upcoming Upper Harbor meetings

City’s Collaborative Planning Committee work session

Saturday, February 22

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (open to the public)

Northpoint Inc, 5th floor

1256 Penn Avenue North

From June 2019 into March 2020, the committee is advising the Upper Harbor redevelopment project team (City of Minneapolis, Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board and the development team led by United Properties) on community engagement and work together to create the Coordinated Plan for redeveloping the 48-acre site along the riverfront in north Minneapolis.

Learn more about the committee’s work

For questions, contact John Louis, john.louis@minneapolismn.gov, 612-673-5015

TENTATIVE: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) Community Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting

Thursday, March 12 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Optional dinner for people to meet each other

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CAC meeting (dinner still available)

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Headquarters

2117 West River Road North, 55411

Thursday, March 26 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Optional dinner for people to meet each other

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CAC meeting (dinner still available)

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Headquarters

2117 West River Road North, 55411

Watch for future notices finalizing the dates, locations, topics and other logistics for several upcoming CAC meetings.

The public and families are invited to participate in both dinner and meeting. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s (MPRB) 17-member Community Advisory Committee (CAC) will work with the MPRB on the next phase of Upper Harbor park planning, including coordinating with the City and developer on infrastructure and private developments that will interact with the future park areas on site.

For questions, contact Kate Lamers, klamers@minneapolisparks.org, 612-230-6486

For reasonable accommodations or alternative formats contact Cindy Anderson, canderson@minneapolisparks.org, 612-230-6472. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can use a relay service to call Minnesota Relay System 711. Para asistencia 612-673-2700 – Rau kev pab 612-673-2800 – Hadii aad Caawimaad u baahantahay 612-673-3500.