SCNA Census 2020 Complete Count Committee and Create Community Committee Meets on 3rd Wednesday at Creekview Park

This year’s Census is so important! After school programs, medical aide, and so much more are decided by the information collected. Have questions? Plan to attend and learn more the third Wednesday of the month 6-7:30 p.m. at Creekview Park!

SCNA Annual Board Meeting Tuesday, April 14 6:30-8 p.m.

Come celebrate with us all SCNA accomplished over the past year!

All Shingle Creek residents invited and also invited to become a volunteer board member! The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is a place based neighborhood 501c3 nonprofit working to improve our neighborhood and community!

Come get involved!

Got Your Back! Workshop, Creekview Park, March 24 10-11:15 a.m.

Join Mia Bremer to learn why back pain is so common and what you can do to help yourself alleviate pain and have a healthier back. Mia is an ACE Personal Trainer, Health Coach and Medical Exercise Specialist. She has worked in the fitness industry for 40 years, the past 25 with older adults. Register online at mplscommunityed.com, or call 612-668-2219. Creekview Recreation Center. Ages 18 and up $5.

The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is a nonprofit 501c3 organization representing the Shingle Creek neighborhood. Its mission is *to be a voice of the community, *to advocate and promote the Shingle Creek neighborhood, *to improve neighborhood livability and economic opportunities, *to involve and empower residents and *to promote the safety and health of our community and its residents.

We meet once a month to work on projects, plan for upcoming events and activities to benefit the community! Interested in learning more? Plan to attend March 10! Free and open to the public.

Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association

PO Box 15656, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Website: shinglecreekmpls.org

Email: mpls.scna@gmail.com; Amy Luesebrink, staff, 612-597-9464

The SCNA Neighborhood Board meeting will be:

Tuesday, March 10 at Creekview Park 6:30-8 p.m.

5001 Humboldt Ave N

*All meetings are open to the public *All residents are encouraged to attend.

All reasonable special requests and accommodations (interpreter, ASL, etc.) will be provided, please contact SCNA staff seven days prior to meeting.