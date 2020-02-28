Public invited to share comments on recommended Neighborhoods 2020 program guideline

Future programming to focus on racial equity

The public comment period is open for the Neighborhoods 2020 draft program guidelines on neighborhood programming and funding to support the City’s 70 neighborhood organizations in 2021 and beyond. The public comment period runs through April 17.

“The Neighborhoods 2020 program plans to address the cultural and racial inequities in our City and in our neighborhoods,” said City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, “and I hope that you can provide your input on this important Neighborhoods 2020 policy document.”

The draft program guidelines follow the vision to preserve Minneapolis’ neighborhood organizations and create equitable communities in which all people are valued, communities are engaged and leadership mirrors the diversity of the city.

Comment by attending a meeting or by email, phone, text or mail.

Neighborhoods 2020 public comment meetings

6-8 p.m. Monday, March 9

Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center (UROC), 2001 Plymouth Ave. N.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Northeast Park and Recreation Center, multipurpose room, 1530 Johnson St. NE

Email Neighborhoods2020@minneapolismn.gov.

Text or leave a voicemail . Español: 612-404-2978 Hmoob: 612-367-6548 Soomaaliga: 612-404-2978 English: 612-518-8743

or . Mail

Neighborhood and Community Relations

105 Fifth Avenue South, Suite 425

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Public comments are due 11:59 p.m. April 17.

Next steps

April 17: Public comment period ends.

May 4: Final guidelines and public comments presented to the City Council’s Public Health, Environment, Civil Rights and Engagement Committee.

May 15: City Council presentation and vote.

Background

Neighborhoods 2020 is a plan for continuing to fund neighborhood organizations in Minneapolis when the existing funding source ends and a process to identify expectations for the work they do.

These draft program guidelines are the outcome of a City Council direction that staff work with a consultant(s) to continue conversations with neighborhoods and the community on program guidelines and metrics for the Neighborhoods 2020 framework while continuing to ensure that racial equity remains at the core of the work.

Find more information on Neighborhoods 2020 and its process here.