Pick your favorite presidential candidate in the 2020 presidential primary

Super Tuesday, March 3, is your chance to have your say on who you want to be our next President of the United States. Why “Super Tuesday?” Besides us in Minnesota — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on the same day.

If you can’t wait til March 3, you can still vote early at the Early Vote Center, 980 E. Hennepin Ave. Hours for the Early Vote Center are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturday, February 29. You can also vote early at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. Sixth St. More info on early voting is at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/absentee.

This is a presidential primary – only U.S presidential candidates are on the ballot. Democrats have 15 presidential candidates on their ballot; Republicans have only Donald Trump and a write-in line.

Unlike other elections, voters in the presidential primary need to choose which major party’s ballot they want. The party they choose is not public information, though it will be available to each major party.

Have your say – vote Tuesday March 3. You can vote anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find where you can vote (your polling place) go to vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/where-to-vote.