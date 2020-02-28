North Market weekend pop-ups

This article was written by Anna Schmiel

Local food lovers rejoice! The Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and North Market have collaborated on weekend pop-ups featuring NEON clients MinneBun and Wholesoul. Every Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., there will be freshly made food available at the deli counter at North Market, 4414 Humboldt.

On Saturdays MinneBun will be behind the counter serving Thai style street food, including their signature fancy steamed buns with a variety of sweet and savory fillings. What makes them fancy you ask? They’re in the shape of different adorable animals and are always a hit with kids and adults alike.

On Sundays Wholesoul will be selling their healthful soul food that tastes like home. Stop by and order their “Kat Snack” combo, which includes flavorful catfish, fries and a side for $9. For dessert, don’t forget their 7-up pound cake! You’ll be sure to leave feeling #wholesoulafied!

As a non-profit that works to start and grow small businesses on the Northside, NEON cultivates pop-up opportunities for clients to test their products and grow their customer base. Partnering with Northside businesses has the added bonus of increasing buying options in the neighborhood. This keeps money circulating within the community. Collaborative pop-ups also help drive business to the host stores, so they also help grow existing Northside businesses. If you’re a Northside business owner and are interested in collaborating, contact NEON’s Community Engagement Coordinator Anna Schmiel at ann@neon-mn.org.

Follow MinneBun and Wholesoul on social media to learn more about their businesses.

MinneBun: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minnebun/

Wholesoul: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WholesoulMN/ twitter: https://twitter.com/wholesoul_mn Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wholesoul_mn/