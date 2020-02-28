Diverse applicants wanted for Minneapolis boards and commissions

Eleven City boards and commissions have openings for appointments this spring. The City seeks applicants with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences representing the demographics of Minneapolis to strengthen the work of the City. Translation and interpreting services are available so all residents can participate.

City boards and commissions have brought forward recommendations that resulted in renter protections, wage protections and a ban on a hazardous chemical in dry cleaning. Board and commission members in the City of Minneapolis help shape key policy decisions, give community-based input into the City’s administration of services and supply valuable insights.

People can apply through the open position pages linked below and stay up to date on vacancies, position descriptions and timelines by visiting minneapolismn.gov/boards/openings. Applications are open now. The positions are open until filled; application review begins on varying dates.

These 12 City boards and commissions have 97 open positions:

• Bicycle Advisory Committee (Application review will begin March 31.)

• Capital Long-Range Improvement Committee (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Futuro Latino Empowerment Commission (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Northern Metals Consent Decree Advisory Committee (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Pedestrian Advisory Committee (Application review will begin March 31.)

• Police Conduct Oversight Commission (Application review will begin March 31.)

• Police Conduct Review Panel (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Public Health Advisory Committee (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Racial Equity Community Advisory Committee (Application review will begin March 31.)

• Southside Green Zone Council (Application review will begin March 31.)

• Transgender Equity Council (Application review will begin Feb. 29.)

• Workforce Development Board (Application review will begin April 30.)

Boards, commissions and advisory committees

The City of Minneapolis has more than 50 volunteer-based boards, commissions and advisory committees that advise the City on issues and help develop policy and administer services. Boards and commissions fall into a handful of categories: appeal boards, development boards, general advisory boards and special service districts (defined areas within the city with special services).

Appointments to boards and commissions are made twice a year: in the spring and fall.

Potential applicants can find more information at 612-673-2216 or OpenAppointments@minneapolismn.gov.