Cleveland Neighborhood Association
3333 Penn Ave. N
612-588-1155
Looking for Block Connectors!
Interested in working right in your own neighborhood? Cleveland Neighborhood Association is looking to hire two Block Connectors. Send your resume to info@clevelandneighborhood.org or call 612-588-1155 for more info.
Below are important monthly dates for the Cleveland Neighborhood Association:
Crime and Safety Committee: First Tuesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School
Community Development Committee: Second Tuesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School
Youth Committee: Second Wednesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School
Live on the Drive Committee: Second Thursday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School
CNA Board Meeting: Fourth Wednesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School
* Stay tuned for future Live on the Drive updates!