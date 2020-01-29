You can now see Officer Mike on Returning the Favor

In the October issue of the Camden Community News Buzzy Bohn reported on a surprise visit from TV personality Mike Rowe to honor Minneapolis Police Officer Mike Kirchen. She wrote that the program, Returning the Favor, would be aired soon. Well you can watch it now on Facebook Watch.

Mike Rowe travels across the United States in search of people who are giving back to their communities. In the season debut of Returning the Favor, Rowe and his film crew grab a new set of wheels and head to our own Webber Park to meet, honor and surprise Officer Mike Kirchen. Officer Mike created Bike Cops for Kids – an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Officer Mike and his team give away free bikes, helmets, books, snacks, and more to children, as a friendly way of creating relationships with the local neighborhood.

In the premiere episode of Returning the Favor, among fun notes, Officer Mike also introduces Rowe to a young shooting survivor victim and his mother who express the incredible impact and welcoming presence Officer Mike has had on their community. Rowe also presented Officer Mike with 200 bikes and a check for $25,000 for the Bike Cops for Kids program!

Watch it now at facebook.com/ReturningTheFavor/videos.