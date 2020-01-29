Join Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization for their quarterly General Membership Meeting!

This meeting will take place on Thursday, February 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Webber Park!

We will be hosting a Census Open House and sharing information regarding the 2020 Census. Come, say hello to your neighbors, grab some food and get some important information!

Please be sure to check out our website, webbercamden.org, or follow us on Facebook for more information!

1206 37th Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email: info@wcno.org

Website: wcno.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/webbercamden

Office hours are limited, please call or email to schedule appointments