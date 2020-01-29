Victory neighborhood is a diverse and inclusive neighborhood building community through inclusion, fairness and wellness, achieved through communication, outreach and engagement.

Resources:

Tenant Resource Center will be at the Minneapolis Urban League 2100 Plymouth Avenue North, from January 8 through February 27. Services include assistance with tenant landlord issues along with eviction prevention, legal help, mediation, emergency assistance and homeless prevention. Please contact them directly for more information at 612-302-3100.

Legal Aid offers many services including housing support in areas of evictions, discrimination, foreclosures, Section 8 housing and more. Please contact them directly for more information at 612-334-5970.

LawhelpMN.org is a resource that serves low income resident in the service area of housing, family, disabilities, seniors and more.

Conflict Resolution Center provides neighbor to neighbor, tenant landlord, business customer mediation services and more. For more information, please contact them directly at 612-822-9883.

Upcoming Victory Neighborhood Association Events

Victory Neighborhood Association office is a donation drop off site for North City Church, Love Loring Initiative to help students in need. Bring items to donate to our office during our open office hours. To learn more about Love Loring and/or student needs, please visit northcitychurchmpls.com/.

Join us on February 8 at Corner Coffee, 4155 Thomas Ave N from noon-2 p.m. for a family meet up. There will be an opportunity for valentine’s craft making and donation collecting for Love Loring.

Victory Neighborhood Association is here to serve our entire community. Please reach out to our office to let us know how we can be of better service for you! 612-529-9558 or info@victoryneighborhood.org.