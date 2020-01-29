Heather Warfield and Wendy Puckett of Wendy's House of SOUL (left) won the Business Rock of the Northside. Anissa Keyes of Arubah Emotional Health Services (middle) won the Scissor Business of the Northside. Sammy McDowell of Sammy's Avenue Eatery (right) won the Paper Maker of the Northside.

This article was written by Anna Schmiel

The 2nd Annual Toast to Northside Business Awards on December 19 at the ECMN’s Gathering Space (1101 West Broadway) was a celebration of the many amazing Northside businesses. These awards also serve as a culmination of the year’s Northside Business Luncheons.

Northside Business Luncheons are a collaboration between the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition (WBC), and are opportunities for local businesses to connect and learn the ins and outs of business ownership. The mission of both organizations is to support local business. NEON provides one-on-one business advisement to help start and grow small businesses, and WBC cultivates a vibrant small business ecosystem along the West Broadway Commercial Corridor. Running a small business is hard and recognizing the positive impact Northside businesses have on the community is a way of letting them know their contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Forty-four businesses were nominated by the community in three categories. Wendy Puckett and Heather Warfield of Wendy’s House of SOUL won the Business Rock of the Northside Award, Sammy McDowell of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery won the Paper Maker of the Northside Award, and Anissa Keyes of Arubah Emotional Health Services won the Scissor Business of the Northside Award. Over 100 people attended to show their support. Thanks to everyone who nominated their favorite Northside businesses, and we’re excited for this next year of Northside Business Luncheons!

You can see the topic list through July on NEON and WBC’s social media:

NEON: Facebook: facebook.com/NEON.MN, twitter: twitter.com/NEONBusiness, and Instagram: instagram.com/neonbusiness/. WBC: Facebook: facebook.com/westbroadway and twitter twitter.com/WBBAC