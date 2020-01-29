Got a New Year’s Resolution to get more Involved Locally?

Been thinking about attending a meeting to see what a local neighborhood board does or do you have an idea to the neighborhood or want to meet new or old neighbors in Shingle Creek?

Check out our next Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association Neighborhood Board Meeting Tuesday, February 11, 6:30-8 p.m. Creekview Park

The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is a nonprofit 501c3 organization representing the Shingle Creek neighborhood. Its mission is *to be a voice of the community, *to advocate and promote the Shingle Creek neighborhood, *to improve neighborhood livability and economic opportunities, *to involve and empower residents and *to promote the safety and health of our community and its residents.

We meet once a month to work on projects, plan for upcoming events and activities to benefit the community! Interested in learning more? Plan to attend February 11!

Free and open to the public.

Mark your calendars for Community Connections Conference

Saturday, February 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Minneapolis Convention Center

The Community Connections Conference is an annual free event that fosters connections between the residents of Minneapolis, community groups, neighborhoods and local government. In 2019, 885 people participated. The conference theme this year is “We Count” and features important information, networking opportunities, panels, speakers, performances, free food and over 100 exhibitors spaces. Contact your local neighborhood organization to learn more about this event or go to: minneapolismn.gov/ncr/conf/index.htm to learn more.

Creekview Park Fire and Ice at Bohanon Park

Friday, February 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Join us down at Bohanon Ice Rink for the First annual Fire & Ice Skating Party!! Grab your mittens and hat for this outdoor neighborhood celebration. Enjoy a night of skating to music on the ice with family and friends! Help keep warm with hot chocolate and bonfire. Please note: Limited amount of free skates and sizes available to wear. No registration required. Contact creekview@minneapolisparks.org 612-370-4965 for more info!

Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association

P.O. Box 15656, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Website: www.shinglecreekmpls.org

E-mail: mpls.scna@gmail.com; Amy Luesebrink, staff, 612-597-9464

The SCNA Neighborhood Board Meeting will be:

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Creekview Park 6:30-8 p.m.

5001 Humboldt Ave N

*All meetings are open to the public *All residents are encouraged to attend.

All reasonable special requests and accommodations (interpreter, ASL, etc.) will be provided, please contact SCNA staff seven days prior to meeting.