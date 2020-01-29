Lind Bohannon

The Lind Bohanon Neighborhood Association

Message Line: 612-567-8291

info@lindbohanon.org lindbohanon.org/ PO Box 29525 Minneapolis MN 55429

LBNA Monthly Meeting on the first Thursday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m. Open to the public held at North Market Conference Room 4414 Humboldt Ave N All are encouraged to attend.







Please join us for our monthly meeting February 6

7 p.m. at North Market (4414 Humboldt Ave N).

Our board is looking for interested neighbors to help us improve our neighborhood!

Some of our events include Toys for Tots, Holiday on 44th, as well as partnering with Jenny Lind Elementary school and Minneapolis Parks and Recreation.

We are excited to have two great housing programs available for new and existing residents.

Low interest loan program:

3% fixed interest rate

1-4 unit owner occupied properties

$25000 maximum loan amount

No income limits

Up to 10 year term

Most Improvements eligible

Home Purchase Assistance loan program:

0% fixed interest

$4000 Maximum loan amount

No income limits

Funds may be used for down payment or closing costs

10 year term-after 10 years of property ownership the loan is 100% forgiven

For more information about these programs contact 612-335-5884, email Loaninfo@mncee.org, or visit www.mnlendingcenter.org.