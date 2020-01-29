Keep dating safe

As we flip our calendars to February our thoughts will start to focus on Valentine’s Day and what our plans might entail.

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches and singles are also looking to make a special connection too. With the rise in popularity and convenience of online dating, and the popularity of dating apps, the National Crime Prevention Council is offering a few tips to keep your online dating experience safe.

Taking a few extra steps to make your first date, and every one after that, safer will give you peace of mind and ensure a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Here are a few tips for a safe dating experience:

* Never give out your phone number or address. Use a disposable email account when communicating with your perspective date.

* List the city in which you live, not the street or house number.

* Be aware of people asking for your money.

* When meeting in person, be sure to meet in a public setting, preferably during the daytime. Tell a trusted friend where you are going and never arrange a date at the person’s home.

* Try and get your date’s full name, not just nickname. It will be easier to get to know someone if you know who they are.

* If you feel uncomfortable or have a suspicious feeling about your date, end it promptly and call a friend to let them know. Cut all communications and block the person’s telephone number if necessary.

Have a safe and fun Valentine’s Day.