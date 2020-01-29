Join your neighbors out in the community

at one of these great events!

Community Connections Conference: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Board Meeting: Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. at Folwell Park.

Black History Talent Show: Saturday Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m. at Folwell Park. Sign up at the Park or online at folwell.org. All are welcome to watch and cheer participants on. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Neighborhood Night: Monday, Feb. 17, 5:30-8 p.m. at Folwell Park – dinner is included. Hear about what is going on in the neighborhood and organize around the topics you care about.

“Leap of Faith” Fundraiser: Saturday Feb. 29. Save the Date! Full details will be posted at folwell.org. This fundraiser is for the 3701 Fremont Building Project.

Find us online: folwell.org • www.facebook.com/groups/folwellminneapolis/

Contact us: info@folwell.org • 612-643-1686

~ Stronger Together ~