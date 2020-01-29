Census jobs available!

The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking people to hire to do the work of the census. Clerks are needed in or near area census offices to perform administrative and clerical tasks in support of various functions, including payroll, personnel, recruiting and field operations. Clerks will use computers or other electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets) issued by the Census Bureau to conduct their work.

Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work. Most 2020 Census positions will last several weeks. They feature: competitive wages, weekly paychecks, flexible hours and paid training. For info visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html.

Hennepin County pay rates per hour for census workers are $25-$27.50. The pay rates represent the range of pay for both office and census taker positions. Census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.

Most job offers will be made between January and April 2020. Paid training will be conducted between March and mid-May. From May through July, census takers will help collect responses from households that have not yet responded to the census.