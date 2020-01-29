Camden resident selected as Ms. Hmong Minnesota 2020

Maslibdas Xiong, daughter of Tang Xiong and Shoua Khang, and Henry High student, was recently chosen as Ms. Hmong Minnesota 2020 at the 41st Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year’s observance in St. Paul.

Coming from a “pageant family” of 11 siblings, her three trainers for this competition were three of her older sisters. She says that participating in this endeavor provided opportunity to increase confidence, and to gain skills in public speaking, communication, time management and organization. She learned about cultural traditions, preserving Hmong history and Hmong language. The competition had five parts including designing a Hmong outfit, platform speaking on a topic of interest and singing in Hmong. Wearing the crown carries with it the responsibility of fulfilling 200 hours of community service and completing projects; the later will be projects related to her interest in domestic violence.

Maslibdas is currently earning education credits as a Postsecondary Enrollment Option student at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, and as a senior at Henry High. Her goal is to complete an Associate of Arts degree, transfer to a four-year college and acquire training as a dental assistant.

Activities at Henry High have included her recent role as emcee for the P.H.H.S Asian Club’s New Year’s event which was attended by hundreds. As an athlete she loves soccer, softball and flag football. College Possible coaches at Henry have provided guidance in her academic endeavors.