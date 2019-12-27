Victory is a diverse and inclusive neighborhood

Are you looking for ways to get involved in your neighborhood? One of the ways is to join one of Victory Neighborhood Association Committees. We have an events, business, livability and environmental committees. Each committee meets monthly. We are also looking for volunteers to grow our volunteer capacity for various projects and happenings. If you are interested in either joining a committee or volunteering with us, please reach out to info@victoryneighborhood.org or 612-529-9558.

Did you know we have neighborhood meetings on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 7-9 p.m.? All residents are welcome. Come meet your neighbors. Learn about happenings in the neighborhood. Have your voice heard — residents’ voices are key to shaping neighborhoods.

In 2021, the Minneapolis Public Works Department will build a bicycle boulevard along four miles of Queen Ave. N between 44th Ave. N and Bassett Creek Trail. Our January 22 neighborhood meeting will consist of a presentation from the City Public Works Department in regards to the Bike Corridor Project. This impacts our neighborhood. Please attend, lend your voice and get involved.

Renter Support: HUD (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) has given Minneapolis Public Housing Authority permission to dispose or demolish over 700 publicly-owned single family and duplex units. This puts over 700 households at risk of losing their housing. We have many homes in our neighborhood that may be impacted. Victory Neighborhood Association is working with other neighborhood associations on the Northside and the Keep Public Housing Public Coalition to create a Scatter Site Resident Council to help support and protect our families and housing. A Scatter Site council is a great way to have your voice heard. Residents in MPHA scatter site housing are encouraged to participate by sharing your stories with us and joining the Scatter Site council. For info please contact Jennifer at programs@victoryneighborhood.org or 612-529-9558.

Are you a renter and looking for resources? HOME Line provides free and low cost assistance such as advocacy, legal, education and organizing to assist rental tenants with knowing their rights and solving rental housing issues. Please visit Homelinemn.org/ or contact them directly at 612-728-5767.

Looking to become a homeowner? Victory Neighborhood Association has limited amount of first-come first-serve down payment assistance. Qualifying participants can receive up to $2,500 in financial assistance for closing costs for purchasing a home in Victory Neighborhood. To take advantage of these funds, participants must follow program process and meet guidelines including completion of homebuyer education course, mortgage approval and purchase agreement documentation. If approved, we will remit payment to the participants closing agent. Find a complete list of guidelines at Victoryneighborhood.org.

To stay up to date with ViNA happenings, please go to our webpage victoryneighorborhood.org.