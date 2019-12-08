Toast to Northside businesses!

NEON, the small business Northside nonprofit, is organizing with the West Broadway Business & Area Coalition to promote our Northside businesses at their next annual event on December 19.

This month’s Northside Business Awards is the 2nd Annual Toast to Northside Business Awards, which celebrates the last year in business on the Northside. This free event will be held at the Gathering Space, next to Sammy’s Avenue Eatery (1101 West Broadway Ave.), on Thursday, December 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. They’ll be giving out three awards to Northside businesses, and lunch catered by a local business will be provided. Awardees are nominated by the community, so nominate your favorite Northside businesses by noon, December 11 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSei1XDwGbBEfCNupp4sU-J36HkSN1SUKhmvKtK572bt9dV-GQ/viewform.

The event is free, but there is limited seating, so reserve your spot at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbHkuoCFjuowZ1HCO5TBniuGX3vzhFJHUS8FvX-zkkjjAiHQ/viewfor.