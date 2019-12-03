Sign up for youth winter sports and activities

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) youth winter sports registration is open! To register go to minneapolisparks.org/register and search for opportunities, or call or visit an MPRB Recreation Center near you.

Basketball. January-March, for ages 8-18. Guaranteed eight regular season games with Invitational Tournament. Divisions open (no gender requirements): 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 16U, 18U. Girls: 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U.

The MPRB also hosts a variety of fundamental basketball leagues and camps for children under 8 years old. These programs focus on learning and practicing basic skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding.

Ice Hockey. January-February, for ages 6-15. Guaranteed seven regular season games, plus Invitational Tournament. Leagues are scheduled at several locations throughout the city. Divisions open: Squirts: Boys and Girls Kindergarten-4th grade, open (no gender requirements): 11U, 13U, 15U; Penguins: Girls 3rd-6th grade; Polar Bears: Girls 7th-9th grade.

Wrestling. January-March, for ages 6-13, children turning 14 on or after September 1 may participate. Guaranteed eight regular season matches, plus Citywide Tournament. Matches scheduled at several locations throughout Minneapolis. Divisions open: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U; Girls: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U.

The MPRB is proud to offer adaptive sports and programs for children with disabilities! Questions? Contact 612-230-6478 or sthorsen@minneapolisparks.org.

Coaches needed! Stay involved in sports and make a positive contribution to our community by volunteering to coach a youth sports team! There are plenty of opportunities available across a number of different sports throughout the year. Info: minneapolisparks.org.

Not into sports? Find hundreds of activities and classes at minneapolisparks.org. Contact your local recreation center or the MPRB info line at 612-230-6400 or info@minneapolisparks.org.

Minneapolis residents who cannot afford instructional fees because of economic need may apply for fee assistance through the MPRB Fee Assistance Program.