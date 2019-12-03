Home / Youth and School / Sign up for youth winter sports and activities

Sign up for youth winter sports and activities

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) youth winter sports registration is open! To register go to minneapolisparks.org/register and search for opportunities, or call or visit an MPRB Recreation Center near you.

Basketball. January-March, for ages 8-18. Guaranteed eight regular season games with Invitational Tournament. Divisions open (no gender requirements): 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 16U, 18U. Girls: 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U.

The MPRB also hosts a variety of fundamental basketball leagues and camps for children under 8 years old. These programs focus on learning and practicing basic skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding.

 Ice Hockey. January-February, for ages 6-15. Guaranteed seven regular season games, plus Invitational Tournament. Leagues are scheduled at several locations throughout the city. Divisions open: Squirts: Boys and Girls Kindergarten-4th grade, open (no gender requirements): 11U, 13U, 15U; Penguins: Girls 3rd-6th grade; Polar Bears: Girls 7th-9th grade.

Wrestling. January-March, for ages 6-13, children turning 14 on or after September 1 may participate. Guaranteed eight regular season matches, plus Citywide Tournament. Matches scheduled at several locations throughout Minneapolis. Divisions open: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U; Girls: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U.

The MPRB is proud to offer adaptive sports and programs for children with disabilities! Questions? Contact 612-230-6478 or sthorsen@minneapolisparks.org.

Coaches needed! Stay involved in sports and make a positive contribution to our community by volunteering to coach a youth sports team! There are plenty of opportunities available across a number of different sports throughout the year. Info: minneapolisparks.org.

Not into sports? Find hundreds of activities and classes at minneapolisparks.org. Contact your local recreation center or the MPRB info line at 612-230-6400 or info@minneapolisparks.org.

Minneapolis residents who cannot afford instructional fees because of economic need may apply for fee assistance through the MPRB Fee Assistance Program.