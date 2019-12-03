Shop local at holiday boutique

Shop ‘small’ this holiday season and support local artists, makers and business owners! McKinley Community will be hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3300 Lyndale on select hours on Saturdays and Sundays during December. Find unique gifts, meet a new neighbor and help spread some holiday cheer!

Boutique Dates: Sunday, Dec. 1; Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; Saturday, Dec. 14; and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Vendor Opportunities are available! If you are interested in vending or want to place your items in the boutique for consignment, email mckinleycommunitympls@gmail.com and visit facebook.com/events/431244311121480/.