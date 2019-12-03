Share feedback on proposed 2020 City budget at public hearings or online

There are two upcoming public hearings for people to share thoughts on Mayor Jacob Frey’s recommended 2020 City budget: 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Room 317, City Hall and 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Room 317, City Hall.

You can also submit comments online, they will be entered into the public record and shared with the mayor and council members. The City Council is scheduled to vote on adopting the budget on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The mayor’s recommended 2020 budget is $1.6 billion. The City’s revenues come from a variety of sources with property taxes accounting for about 23 percent of the budget.

Visit minneapolismn.gov/budget/2020-budget to learn more about the budget, key dates and watch a video about how to participate in the budget process. You can also watch budget hearings on Minneapolis City Council TV. Tune to SD channel 14 or HD channel 799 on Comcast or SD channel 8001 or HD channel 8501 on CenturyLink. You can also watch archived meetings on the City of Minneapolis YouTube channel.