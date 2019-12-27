Pump track at Perkins Hill Park: view and comment on the concept plan

The concept plan for improvements at Perkins Hill Park is available for comment until December 31. The plan includes a pump track for skates, bicycles, scooters and gliders; a natural-surface mountain-bike skills trail; and other site improvements and furnishings.

There are two ways you can review and comment on the concept plan. View the plan at minneapolisparks.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Perkins-Hill-Park-Improvements_Concept-Plan-Current-sm.pdf, and email your comments to cpassi@minneapolisparks.org. Or view the plan in person at Farview Recreation Center, 621 29th Ave. N and submit your comments at the recreation center.