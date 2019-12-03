New design concepts for Victory Park

Folks had a chance to view new design concepts at the October 23 Victory Neighborhood meeting for the new splash pad coming to Victory Park. There were two design concepts for a new splash pad and surrounding improvements.

If you didn’t make it to the open house you can view the plans and share your feedback in an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/XFZX8N3.

Based on the approved 2018 master plan for Victory Park, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is implementing the design and construction of the new splash pad to replace the park’s former wading pool. Construction is anticipated for summer 2020. For info visit the project page at minneapolisparks.org/project_updates/review-design-concepts-for-the-new-splash-pad-coming-to-victory-park/.