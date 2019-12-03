MPRB superintendent’s proposed 2020 budget

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) Superintendent Al Bangoura recently presented his recommended 2020 budget and there are opportunities to review and comment on it at the following meetings: December 4, Administration & Finance Committee Approval of 2020 Budget – MPRB Headquarters, 2117 West River Road. Comments may be made during 5:30 p.m. regularly scheduled Open Time session. December 11, Public Hearing and Board Approval of 2020 Budget – City of Minneapolis public hearing on 2020 tax levy and 2020 Budget, City Hall, Council Chambers Room 317, 350 South 5th Street, at 6:05 p.m.

Superintendent Bangoura’s Recommended 2020 Budget for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) focuses on four priorities adopted by the Board of Commissioners last year and organizational performance goals adopted by the Board in April 2019 to support those priorities. The four priorities are: invest in youth; be financially sustainable; protect the environment; and engage communities’ power. The recommended budget maintains most current service levels, continues the use of racial equity tools throughout the budget process, and includes initiatives to address environmental concerns and critical funding gaps for youth programs and jobs.

You can view the proposed budget and related documents at minneapolisparks.org/budget or call 612-230-6400 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.