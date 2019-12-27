McKinley Community

3300 Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis MN 55412

mckinleycommunitympls@gmail.com

Connect with us online at Facebook @McKinleyCommunity

Get to know the people in your neighborhood. McKinley is your neighborhood association if you are a resident or stakeholder within the bounds of the east side of Dupont Ave. to the Mississippi River, and from Lowry Ave. north to Dowling Ave.

Hello 2020!

The McKinley Community’s next Board Meeting will take place on Monday, January 20

6:30-8 p.m. at 3300 Lyndale Ave N.

We hope to see you there.

Happy New Year to you and yours!

Stay tuned for community Conversations about the Upper Harbor Terminal!

In January and February McKinley will be hosting round tables to get community input on the Upper Harbor Terminal Development! Check Facebook for info.

Work groups:

Livability Work Group: build network of block connectors to gather neighbors together for improvement and beautification opportunities; determine and implement schedule for volunteer events; host information sessions regarding regulatory services, safety, etc.

Planning Work Group: conduct strategic visioning sessions with community; review current programs; explore new fundraising; strengthen participation in local food network; craft messages that inform and inspire; neighborhood outreach and engagement, etc.

For info visit mckinleycommunitympls@gmail.com!