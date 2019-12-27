Loring Elementary news

This article was written by Ryan Gibbs, Loring Elementary School Principal

Greetings Camden Community! I want to share some exciting updates from our school community. The Loring construction project to create a new safe and secure entrance along with updated air conditioning, lighting and cafeteria upgrade are completed. You can now enter Loring School from 44th Avenue by the playground. We also changed the busing drop off and pick up location along 44th Avenue/Upton Avenue so that we have a visual on all of our buses from the main office. This allows us to see when buses are on time as well as provides us with a safer route for kids walking out to buses. Loring School is accepting new enrollments for the 2020/2021 school year, as well as school tours. School tours can be set up by calling school at 612-668-2060.

Loring School Ann Kaari Funds for Education Excellence – Ann Kaari (1942- 2017) dedicated her life to helping Minneapolis public schools, serving 12 years as a board director and decades more as a classroom volunteer. She helped create the Patrick Henry Foundation and was on the Holiday on 44th Committee and Victory Neighborhood Association for years. As a lifelong Northsider and fierce neighborhood advocate, Ann held a special place in her heart for Loring Elementary, the community school serving her beloved neighborhood and attended by both her sons and now grandson.

The Kaari family generously established the Ann Kaari Funds for Education Excellence in 2017 to support Loring student field trips, winter clothing, and special requests from classroom teachers. For the 2019-20 school year, Ann’s friends and family have agreed to match up to $1,000 in donations received from the community through the end of the school year.

All donations will go towards supporting student and family needs. Please help us support Ann’s legacy by making a financial contribution to the school this giving season. Your gift will have a direct benefit on our community’s students and teachers, and will honor the inspiring servant leadership demonstrated by Ann for so many years. Loring is accepting checks in her honor made out to Loring Elementary School (2600 N 44th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412) throughout the year. Please consider donating to your neighborhood school in her honor.

It is an honor serving this amazing community for the past nine years!