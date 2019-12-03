The familiar horse-drawn wagon and trolley rides will take Holiday on 44th event goers to a variety of fun and free activities along 44th Avenue North on December 6.

This article was written by Monica Hussey Klanderud

It’s that time of year! A chill is in the air, the days are getting shorter, and people are busy preparing for the holidays. Friends and neighbors in our Camden Community are looking forward to starting the holiday season on the first Friday in December with Holiday on 44th!

Enjoying its 22nd year, Holiday on 44th: An Old-Fashioned Camden Celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday evening December 6. The familiar horse-drawn wagon and trolley rides will take event goers to a variety of fun and free activities along 44th Avenue North! The artisan craft fair is back at Patrick Henry High School, as is the Booster Club silent auction. Children are welcome to build a free gingerbread house and visit community tables. New this year, come and enjoy the music of the Travis Anderson Trio! Arrive early for an egg roll and grab a roasted marshmallow on your way west.

Penn and 44th Avenues will be bustling with activity including free pony rides, fire jugglers, and the Xcel Energy Eco Trailer. Check out the new businesses including Mailboxes Solutions Plus and Community Care Clinics of Minnesota. A variety of treats will be available, including roasted chestnuts (free), mini donuts, and fun event options at Emily’s Eatery and Tori 44! Buy a raffle ticket for the popular ice carving, and have your picture taken with Santa at the Victory Neighborhood office. It will be a good time to grab a chair massage at The Doorway before heading over to Russell Avenue.

Faith Baptist Church on 43rd and Russell Avenues is hosting a variety of fun and free activities including birdfeeder building, cookie decorating, and the Northside Singers! Outside, enjoy time with Minneapolis Police Officers with Bike Cops for Kids.

Loring Community School at 44th and Thomas Avenues is hosting the Great Brodini for two shows! Between those performances, enjoy the entertainment of the Dragon’s Fire Theater including hula hoop artists. Wha’ Jamaican will have a food truck this year with delicious dinner options. Cross the street to Dancing Bear Chocolate for some free hot chocolate and check out their holiday goodies. Roasted marshmallows will be available, too!

Come out and enjoy a fun-filled evening along 44th Avenue. There are so many activities to warm your spirit and jump-start the holiday season, you won’t even feel the chill in the air!