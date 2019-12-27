~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

It may be cold outside, but there is still much happening in the community. Make sure to check the calendar at folwell.org to stay up to date.

Upcoming Events:

Board Meeting: Monday, January 6, 6:30-8 p.m. at Folwell Park—First meeting of the year.

Neighborhood Night: Monday, January 20, 5:30-8 p.m. at Folwell Park – Will present three awards for Light up the Night!

Light up the Night!

String lights on your house to ward off the darkness! Need lights? Email danielle@folwell.org or call 612-643-1686. All residents who participate will be entered to win a prize at Neighborhood Night in January!

Find us online: folwell.org • facebook.com/groups/folwellminneapolis/

Contact us: info@folwell.org • 612-643-1686

~ Stronger Together ~