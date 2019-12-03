Final action on Minneapolis 2040, the City’s Comprehensive Plan

The City Council voted on October 25 to adopt Minneapolis 2040, the City’s Comprehensive Plan that will shape how the city will grow and change over the next two decades so all residents can benefit.

The action follows the Metropolitan Council’s formal approval of Minneapolis 2040 on September 25. The Metropolitan Council requires municipalities in the Twin Cities area to provide updated comprehensive plans every 10 years that are consistent with its regional development guide, Thrive MSP 2040.

Minneapolis 2040 includes 14 goals with an overarching theme: Minneapolis’ growth must be managed with a focus on undoing barriers created by a history of policies that have prevented equitable access to housing, jobs and investments, resulting in significant racial disparities. It features nearly 100 policies with action steps outlining ways to achieve the plan’s goals.

The policies in Minneapolis 2040 have an effective date of January 1, 2020. In coming years, the City will make a series of amendments to the City’s zoning code and land use maps to implement the policies of Minneapolis 2040, as required by state statute.

The Metropolitan Council is projecting significant growth for Minneapolis in coming years. Increasing housing options helps the city prepare for this growth, provides more choices for people who already live here and expands opportunities to increase home ownership.

For info visit minneapolis2040.com.