City’s web portal to help small businesses

Want to start a business? Have a biz and need help? The Minneapolis Business Portal is an online platform designed to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners to the information and resources needed to plan, launch and grow a business.

The online portal, business.minneapolismn.gov, features roadmaps, checklists, tools and resources to help both new and existing businesses. Whether an entrepreneur is looking for financing or info on applying for a business license, the centralized platform helps entrepreneurs be as prepared as possible when starting or growing their business.

The City wants to empower entrepreneurs with the information they’ll need to launch a business. The site explains the different steps to get going and offers help along the way.

Led by the City’s Innovation Team in collaboration with multiple City departments, the Minneapolis Business Portal was built using an open-source design and code base originally developed by the City of Long Beach.

The Innovation Team worked with entrepreneurs and business support organizations across the City to test and customize the platform to meet the needs of businesses in Minneapolis. As a result, one feature of the Minneapolis Business Portal includes “starter guides” that lay out the steps to start common types of businesses, including restaurants, daycare centers, catering businesses, contractors, food trucks, and barbershops.

The Minneapolis Business Portal is one of several initiatives the City has launched to support small businesses. In 2017 the City created the Small Business Team to connect entrepreneurs with key City staff who can help them get their doors open. The team has also been doing direct outreach to businesses in the community, providing information about the City’s Sick and Safe and Municipal Minimum Wage ordinances and collecting feedback about common challenges small business owners face.

For more info visit business.minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-2499.