Batteries no longer accepted in recycling

Effective immediately, Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling is changing how it collects batteries from homes. No batteries may go with the recycling. Alkaline batteries (single use AA, AAA, etc.) may be disposed of in the Solid Waste & Recycling black garbage carts. Rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries and items containing batteries such as electronic cigarettes and cellphones are prohibited from all City of Minneapolis garbage and recycling carts.

Hennepin County will accept batteries at its permanent drop-off locations in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park. It will also accept batteries at hazardous waste drop-off events located around Minneapolis in the spring, summer and fall. Call2Recycle.org/locator lists additional retail drop-off sites for rechargeable batteries. For devices that have difficult-to-remove batteries, such as vaping devices, cellphones and digital watches, people should bring the entire device to a drop-off location.

Lithium batteries are responsible for fires in collection vehicles, drop-off programs and disposal facilities around the country at increasing rates. The quantity of lithium chemistry batteries used in household products has increased while the protective casings have become thinner to make products lighter – which increases the risk of fire. Minneapolis is ending the collection of these hazardous materials for the safety of Minneapolis residents and workers.

To prevent fires, individually bag each lithium and other rechargeable battery in a clear plastic bag, or place clear tape on the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals.

Hennepin County recently discontinued its battery collection program at community locations including city and county buildings, libraries, schools and community centers because of a fire at one of its community drop-off locations caused by a vaping device.

Info: hennepin.us/batteryrecycling.