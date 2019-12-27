Abule for youth

Abule (A-Boo-Lay), a program of Avenues for Youth, translates to “The village” in the Yoruba language. Abule is a collective housing program for youth who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) where community members share their home and resources with youth experiencing homelessness.

In Abule, youth are paired with community members to live with for up to a year. Youth and community members create a shared experience and approach power collaboratively. This means that power is not held over youth, but shared.

Abule is looking for BIPOC community members committed to Ubuntu, “I am because we are,” a person who embodies Ubuntu is welcoming, hospitable, warm, willing to share and recognize the urgency for a collective “We.”

Avenues for Youth partners with youth experiencing homelessness to achieve their dreams. For 25 years, Avenues has supported youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Whether a young person needs someplace to stay for just one night, or a year and a half, Avenues empowers youth to find their path out of homelessness. We do that by providing a stable home, building trusting relationships, and navigating the youth’s education, career, health and wellness and housing goals. Avenues supports over 300 youth a year through its five shelter and transitional living programs.

To learn more or become a community member in the program, contact program manager Murad Owda at mowda@avenuesforyouth.org or 612-750-9503.