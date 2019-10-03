You can fix it!

Get help with your broken stuff and learn valuable repair skills at an upcoming Fix-It Clinic on Sunday, October 13, from noon-4 p.m. at North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Avenue N. Bring in small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices and more and receive free guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot and fix your items.

Fix-It Clinics teach valuable troubleshooting and basic repair skills, build community connections and reduce the number of repairable items that are thrown in the trash. For more info visit hennepin.us/fixitclinic; or facebook.com/events/2962880147087445/.