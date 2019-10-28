Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization

Mark your calendars for our 2019 Annual Meeting and Board Elections!

Thursday, November 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Webber Park! This meeting is also our Annual Meeting with Board Elections so come ready to share a light meal and vote for who you think should be on the Board! Interested in joining the Board? Check out our website wcno.org for more information and to get an application!

Physical applications can also be found at Webber Mart!

1206 37TH Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email: info@wcno.org

Website: wcno.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/webbercamden

Office hours are limited, please call or email to schedule appointments