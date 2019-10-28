November Meetings

Tuesday, November 5, 6:30 p.m. Environmental Committee, ViNA Office

Saturday, November 9, 8 a.m. Business Committee, Emily’s Eatery

Tuesday, November 12, 6 p.m. Livability Committee, ViNA Office

Wednesday, November 27, 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors, ViNA Office

Join a ViNA committee to meet new people, influence neighborhood policy, and volunteer to better the community. Simply attend a meeting to sign up. If you’re interested in volunteering, but not joining a committee, contact the ViNA office to be paired with ongoing opportunities.

Homebuyer Assistance

ViNA has made $25,000 of its Neighborhood Revitalization Program funds available to help individuals and families transition from renter into homeowner. Qualifying participants can receive up to $2,500 in financial assistance to be used toward a down payment or closing costs for a home in Victory.

To take advantage of these funds, interested parties must follow ViNA’s program process, including the completion of a homebuyer education course, and documentation of mortgage approval and purchase agreement. Once the required application materials and documentation are received, ViNA will remit a $2,500 check to the applicant’s closing agent. The program does not apply toward previous purchases or toward purchases that have not followed the program’s process and protocols. A complete list of program guidelines can be found at victoryneighborhood.org.

Funds are available on a first-come/first-served basis. For questions, or to get started with the application process, contact Jennifer Hill, program coordinator, at 612-529-9558 or programs@victoryneighborhood.org.