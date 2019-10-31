Shop local on Black Friday

The annual Northside holiday market, Black Friday on Broadway (BFOB), is back! This year’s market will be at NEON (1007 West Broadway Ave.) Friday, November 29 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. BFOB encourages the community to support entrepreneurs on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday – while promoting holiday shopping in the richly diverse business district of North Minneapolis. BFOB is also an opportunity for small businesses to meet and greet neighbors, promote their businesses and test the viability of their products and services. Over 30+ local, small businesses will take part in BFOB. For up-to-date info visit facebook.com/events/628828547646872/.