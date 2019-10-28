New mobility hub pilot program

In late September the City of Minneapolis launched a mobility hub pilot program to increase access to convenient, low or no carbon transportation options, including transit, shared scooters and Nice Ride bicycles.

The three-month pilot program will inform a long-term plan to implement a larger mobility hub network in Minneapolis. The pilot is beginning with four locations in North Minneapolis and will continue with additional locations in south and northeast Minneapolis later this year. The City of Minneapolis is collaborating with Metro Transit, Hennepin County, mobility service providers and neighborhood organizations on the pilot.

Ambassadors from the City and partner organizations will be at the mobility hubs at select times to collect feedback and provide education on the transportation options. The hubs will be marked with a “Go” sign, feature street furniture, and wayfinding signs to points of interest.

Mobility hub pilot program’s first locations: Penn and Lowry Avenues; Lowry and Fremont; Lyndale and 26th; and West Broadway and Emerson.

The City’s mobility hub pilot program is supported by the City’s participation in the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ American Cities Climate Challenge, a two-year program that provides cities new resources to tackle carbon reduction goals. The new bus lanes on Hennepin, Chicago and planned for Nicollet Avenue are also supported by the program. Lessons learned from both pilot programs will inform work on the Minneapolis Transportation Action Plan, a 10-year plan to implement the transportation visions outlined in the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan.