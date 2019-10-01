Litter Be Gone Fall Cleanup events – volunteers needed

Residents of Minneapolis are invited to take part in Litter Be Gone, an annual community-wide litter cleanup event October 3-12. Volunteers will pick up litter on their neighborhood streets and sidewalks before it becomes covered by leaves and snow.

Scheduled area events include: Litter Be Gone – Folwell Neighborhood: October 5 and 6, times TBD. Cleaning 30 blocks throughout Folwell Neighborhood. More Litter Be Gone events are continually being added. You can see a full list of events and a map at LitterBeGone.org.

You don’t have to join a team – you can just step outside your door and pick up the litter – and show your pride in our community.

Litter Be Gone is a series of cleanup events hosted by neighborhood associations, community organizations and residents in all 11 Minneapolis neighborhoods. Events are supported by the Alliance for Sustainability as part of the City of Minneapolis’ Clean City initiative. Litter Be Gone events aim to build community pride, eliminate litter, and raise awareness of the problems litter creates for storm drains, waterways and wildlife.

Groups interested in hosting an event can find out more and sign up at LitterBeGone.org or contact litterbegonempls@gmail.com. Litter Be Gone will provide volunteers with gloves, bags and free drink coupons from local sponsoring businesses.