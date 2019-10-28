If not but for Neighborhood Organizations!

The needs are great in this community! The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Organization (SCNA) has been working to improve not only the furthest northwest neighborhood in the city of Minneapolis but the greater Camden area when and how it can. SCNA is a local 501c3 nonprofit volunteer board made up of neighborhood residents with support of two part-time staff, and has been working on important projects that have been bringing benefits to this community for nearly three decades.

Whether it’s working to turn a 100 year old brownfield into a new job and tax generating multi-million dollar industrial park building at the Humboldt Industrial Park; or helping contribute toward establishing some of the first nearly 100 dedicated independent and affordable senior living at the Shingle Creek Commons and dedicated housing for folks living with MS or other disabilities at Kingsley Commons; creating a nature play space at the local community garden; or hosting community wide events like Tour de Camden or a youth STEAM Expo; it all starts with getting involved with your local neighborhood organizations!

There are seven independent neighborhood organizations in the Camden Community and 70 neighborhood organizations city-wide all working under the same state statutes and city guidelines to help improve their neighborhoods and communities offering each neighborhood an opportunity to participate and create change from the ground up.