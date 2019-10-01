Henry High 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

This year’s Patrick Henry Hall of Fame inductees are true Northsiders. One of our inductees, Fue Lee arrived in Minneapolis as a toddler from Thailand and is still residing on the Northside as the representative in the House of Representatives for District 59A. The other inductee, Dan Ganley proudly shares that he came from a family of seven and that his family has been residents of the Northside for over 100 years.

Dan Ganley graduated in 1965. He was a wrestler, student council and Spanish club member. Ganley was a sports “junkie” attending many athletic events. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in Anthropology. After graduation, he started work at the Minneapolis Star and Tribune joining his brothers Frank and Tom. His volunteer activities were numerous including taking on the role of Big Brother to a fatherless boy, visiting the elderly, serving as a park commissioner, youth soccer coach as well as overseeing several neighborhood redevelopment projects. He took on many roles in his local union including the office of vice president. He is a bit of a history buff and works hard at keeping history alive and helping us remember the many important roles that Minneapolis and many of our local heroes were a part of including the Veteran’s Memorial in St. Anthony and many more who served our city, state and country including being the historical researcher for the film Who Built our Capitol which honors the unsung heroes such as carpenters, bricklayers, janitors and more.

Dan is a true Patriot who believes that “Northsiders have been steeped in a tradition of caring and giving back to the community that gave us so much.”

Fue Lee is also a true Patriot who graduated in 2009. He was a three sport athlete in football, golf and baseball. As a member of the National Honor Society, he was co-president in his senior year. And was the communications coordinator in his senior year for the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies. During the day, he was a Link Crew leader and after school he worked at the Cookie Cart. Lee graduated from Carlton College with a degree in Political Science and International Relations. Before being elected as a state representative, Lee worked at the House of Representatives. He now serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Operation Committee and as Vice Chair of the Capitol Investment Committee. Rep. Lee is a founding member of both the people of Color and Indigenous Caucus (POCI) and the Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus (MAP).

Both of these newly elected Patrick Henry Hall of Fame inductees are fine examples of Henry Patriots who give back extensively to our communities. Congratulations to both Dan Ganley and Fue Lee.

If interested in attending the Henry Hall of Fame induction event contact Cathy Peterson at 763-425-3362 or tcpeterson1@comcast.net by October 7. Cost is $25 and induction will take place at Edinburgh Golf Course. Meet and greet starts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and induction to follow lunch.