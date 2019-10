The Patrick Henry High School Foundation held their annual luncheon at Edinburgh Golf Course on October 16 and inducted two outstanding Northsiders, Fue Lee and Dan Ganley, to their Henry Hall of Fame. Both Lee and Ganley are fine examples of Henry Patriots who give back extensively to our community. Pictured are Kathy Peterson of PHHS Foundation, Susan Breedlove, Representative Fue Lee, and PHHS Principal Yusuf Abdullah (Dan Ganley not pictured).