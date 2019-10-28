Halloween fun in our community

Sunday, 10/27 – Family Funday Event: Animal Masquerade Party, North Mississippi Regional Park, 4900 Mississippi Court, 12:30-3 p.m. Party animals welcome to the animal costume party! Come dressed as your favorite animal to enjoy an afternoon of games, dancing and fun. It may not be so spooky, but you can disguise your identity in natural style by making a nature mask to complete your costume. Free (pre-registration encouraged but not required. For all ages, children under 12 must be accompanied by a registered adult).

Thursday, 10/31 – Bonfire and treats will be waiting for kids and families at the Story Garden on 35th and Humboldt. If you are looking for a more spooky experience, visit the garden on 34th and Penn “Eddie’s Garden of Dreams” (previously known as the Love Garden) for a corn roast, spooky movie and a variety of harvest activities. There will be trick or treating between events from 6-8 p.m. all thru the Folwell neighborhood. Info Folwell.org.

Thursday, 10/31 – Tiny Tot Halloween Party. Creekview Recreation Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A special trick-or-treat event designed for young children and their parents. Event is free to attend and is designed for children under 6-years-old. Wear your costume and bring your parents for a morning of silly spooky fun. Tricks and treats, games, music and more will be an eerie kickoff for your Halloween fun!

Thursday, 10/31 – Halloween Spooktacular. Free, for all ages. Farview Rec Center, 6-8 p.m. Farview Park will host a Halloween event for all ages. We will have fun and spooky activities filled with snacks, refreshments, candy, and treat bags for those under 18 years old. Come down to the park dressed in your costume or come as yourself and witness the joys of Halloween.

Thursday, 10/31 – Trunk or Treat Halloween Party. Free for all ages. Folwell Rec Center, 6-8:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat is a new alternative to the traditional idea of going house to house trick or treating. Costumed kiddos will go from car trunk to trunk collecting candy and playing games all in one spot in the Folwell parking lot. Each trunk will be decorated and some will even have games to play in-between. Fun and safe for the entire family.

Thursday, 10/31 – Trunk or Treat. Free, for all ages. Webber Recreation Center, 6-8 p.m. Trick or Treat, from car to car. Candy, games and fun.

Thursday, 10/31 – Halloween Trick or Treat Free, for all ages. North Commons Recreation Center, 6-8 p.m. Make North Commons one of your trick or treat stops for the evening. Stop in grab some treats and warm up with some hot chocolate on All Hallow’s Eve!