Give your comments on the D Line

Metro Transit is planning improvements to the Route 5 corridor with the D Line bus rapid transit project. The D Line will substantially replace Route 5, running primarily on Emerson/Fremont and Chicago Avenues. Bus rapid transit brings better amenities, faster service and a more comfortable ride.

Amenities include: faster, frequent service; pre-boarding fare payment for faster stops; neighborhood-scale stations with amenities; enhanced security; and larger specialized vehicles.

D Line station design is currently underway and project staff want to hear from riders, future station neighbors and the public about initial design plans. Open houses were held in September. If you missed the open house events you can still review plans and provide your comments at metrotransit.org/d-line-project. Comments will be accepted through October 2.

The D Line is currently planned to open for service in 2022, pending full funding for the project.