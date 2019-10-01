Get scary fun stuff at neighborhood parks!

Remember the years when every porch light was on and the streets were full of children and families? Ghosts, goblins, superheros, cheerleaders, and wizards would visit every home with the magical chant that granted them the one day a year where their pillow case would be full of candy. For many however, recent years have seen visibly empty streets and much of their bags of candy go untouched as kids and families choose to Trick or Treat in other neighborhoods.

Here’s some fun things coming up at neighborhood parks for Halloween:

Sunday, 10/27, Family Funday Event: Animal Masquerade Party. Party animals welcome to the animal costume party! Come dressed as your favorite animal to enjoy an afternoon of games, dancing and fun. It may not be so spooky, but you can disguise your identity in natural style by making a nature mask to complete your costume. Free (pre-registration encouraged but not required. For all ages, children under 12 must be accompanied by a registered adult). North Mississippi Regional Park, 4900 Mississippi Court, 12:30-3 p.m.

Thursday, 10/31 – Tiny Tot Halloween Party. Creekview Recreation Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A special trick-or-treat event designed for young children and their parents. Event is free to attend and is designed for children under 6-years-old. Wear your costume and bring your parents for a morning of silly spooky fun. Tricks and treats, games, music and more will be an eerie kickoff for your Halloween fun!

Thursday, 10/31 – Halloween Spooktacular. Free, for all ages. Farview Rec Center, 6-8 p.m. Farview Park will host a Halloween event for all ages. We will have fun and spooky activities filled with snacks, refreshments, candy, and treat bags for those under 18 years old. Come down to the park dressed in your costume or come as yourself and witness the joys of Halloween.

Thursday, 10/31 – Trunk or Treat Halloween Party. Free for all ages. Folwell Rec Center, 6-8:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat is a new alternative to the traditional idea of going house to house trick or treating. Costumed kiddos will go from car trunk to trunk collecting candy and playing games all in one spot in the Folwell parking lot. Each trunk will be decorated and some will even have games to play in-between. Fun and safe for the entire family.

Thursday – 10/31 – Bonfire and treats will be waiting for kids and families at the Story Garden on 35th and Humboldt. If you are looking for a more spooky experience, visit the garden on 34th and Penn “Eddie’s Garden of Dreams” previously known as the Love Garden. There will be a variety of harvest activities and a scary movie!

Thursday, 10/31 – Trunk or Treat. Free, for all ages. Webber Recreation Center, 6-8 p.m. Trick or Treat, from car to car. Candy, games and fun.

Thursday, 10/31 – Halloween Trick or Treat Free, for all ages. North Commons Recreation Center, 6-8 p.m. Make North Commons one of your trick or treat stops for the evening. Stop in grab some treats and warm up with some hot chocolate on All Hallow’s Eve!

Halloween! Find info on all the above at minneapolisparks.org.