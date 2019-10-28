Capri Glee! Adult Community Choir in concert November 19

The Capri Glee! Adult Community Choir in concert last spring. This fall’s concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19. Photo by Pat Carney.

The Capri Glee! Adult Community Choir, under the direction of J.D. Steele, performs a concert of uplifting, fun ‘n funky music, along with guest choirs, The Mill City Singers and MacPhail Community Youth Choir, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19. The concert is tentatively scheduled to be held at Patrick Henry High School, 4320 Newton Ave. Check the Capri’s website, thecapritheater.org, for location confirmation and more info. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Capri Glee! choir is a multicultural collaboration that brings people together to sing, share ideas and community perspectives, and make new and long-lasting friendships. The unity and friendships among choir members will be reflected and projected in the festive on-stage energy and, of course, the music which will include gospel tunes, classics from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and some cool, current songs; something for everyone!

The choir will be accompanied by a live band led by none other than Fred Steele, who also accompanies the choir in rehearsals and coaches the bass section to reach new lows. Audience members will also be invited to bring their voices to the music with sing-alongs throughout the concert.

Capri Glee! singers have been described as “very high energy, very positive and contagious.” Come to this concert and catch their energy and positivity. You’ll be glad you did.

For concert location confirmation and more info: thecapritheater.org or 612-643-2058. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.