WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION

SERVING THE RESIDENTS OF WEBBER-CAMDEN NEIGHBORHOOD

Next Quarterly General Membership Meeting

Tuesday August 6, during National Night Out

Get to know the board members

We’re coming to you to celebrate National Night Out

Truck Extravaganza!

Saturday, August 17, 1-5 p.m.

Webber Park

Cool Trucks

Free Food

Games for kids

Music

Kickball

Senior Bingo

Vendors

Local Businesses

1206 37TH Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email: info@wcno.org

Website: wcno.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/webbercamden

Office hours are limited, please call or email to schedule appointments