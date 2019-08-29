Webber-Camden

WCNO would like to thank everyone who helped make TruckE a success this year!
Sara Rossmana and the Park Board for hosting!
Camden Grocery, Camden Liquor and SuperUSA for financial support!
Volunteers and neighbors who helped make TruckE a huge success!
Next WCNO Monthly Board Meeting is at Webber Park
Thursday, September 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WCNO and Camden Lions will host
Picnic in the Park after Victory Races on Monday, September 2
Come enjoy a free hotdog after a long race and meet your neighbors!
Info: victoryraces.com