September Meetings

Tuesday, September 3, 6:30 p.m. Environmental Committee, ViNA Office

Tuesday, September 10, 6 p.m. Livability Committee, ViNA Office

Saturday, September 14, 8 a.m. Business Committee, Emily’s Eatery

Wednesday, September 25, 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors, ViNA Office

Wednesday, September 25, 7 p.m. Annual Meeting & Dinner, Emily’s Eatery

Join a ViNA committee to meet new people, influence neighborhood policy, and volunteer to better the community. Simply attend a meeting to sign up. If you’re interested in volunteering, but not joining a committee, contact the ViNA office to be paired with ongoing opportunities.

Annual Meeting & Dinner

Wednesday, September 25, 7 p.m.

Emily’s Eatery

2124 44th Avenue North, Minneapolis

Celebrate the year in Victory with your neighbors and the Victory Neighborhood Association. We will recognize

outstanding volunteers, elect new board members, review our bylaws, and reflect on our 2019 accomplishments. Dinner is free and all Victory residents and business owners are encouraged to attend.

Board Elections

ViNA is searching for its next leaders- neighbor volunteers are needed for the board of directors.

Board members are responsible for the governance, programming, and strategic direction of the Victory Neighborhood Association. Board elections take place at the annual meeting on September 25. To join the ballot, visit victoryneighborhood.org. For questions, call 612-529-9558.